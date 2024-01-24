Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $46,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $260.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.