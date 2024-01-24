Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.23 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $491.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day moving average of $460.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

