Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.41 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

