Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,967 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

