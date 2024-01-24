Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.15 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $40,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CDW by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $224.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

