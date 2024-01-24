Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.22 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,040 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $42,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

