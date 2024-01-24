Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $49,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

KLAC stock opened at $634.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.43 and its 200-day moving average is $510.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $634.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

