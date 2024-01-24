Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $52.94 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,811 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $52,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 176,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.6% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

BMY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.