Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,749 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Clorox worth $31,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:CLX opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 211.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.