Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,510 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $49,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average is $213.33.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

