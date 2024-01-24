Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $48,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

