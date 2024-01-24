Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $40,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

