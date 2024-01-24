Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,422 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

