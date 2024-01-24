Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,538 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $792.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $773.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.