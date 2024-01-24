Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

