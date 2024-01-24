Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,137 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 328% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,879 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 29.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $918.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

