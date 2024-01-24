Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOG. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. 1,320,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,051. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

