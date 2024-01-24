Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.