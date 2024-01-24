Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

