Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

