NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 542,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,366,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.03.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,119 shares of company stock valued at $314,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. FMR LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,211 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 820,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after buying an additional 3,057,519 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

