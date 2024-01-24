Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) & Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Head to Head Review

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Pacira BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $25.06 billion 18.87 $7.86 billion $2.41 43.72 Pacira BioSciences $665.69 million 2.26 $15.91 million $0.09 360.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pacira BioSciences. Novo Nordisk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 35.20% 86.53% 27.98% Pacira BioSciences 1.05% 12.16% 6.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Pacira BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 2 6 0 2.75 Pacira BioSciences 0 0 9 0 3.00

Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus target price of $116.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus target price of $51.44, indicating a potential upside of 58.78%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, blood disorders, endocrine disorders, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and research collaboration with Novo Nordisk to discover cell-specific carriers of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. It also develops proprietary multivesicular liposome, a drug delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

