NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Head to Head Review

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.76 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -240.75 Carver Bancorp $31.30 million 0.32 -$4.40 million ($1.25) -1.61

NSTS Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carver Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06% Carver Bancorp -16.26% -29.89% -0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NSTS Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

