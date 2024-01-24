NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.50. NuScale Power shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 681,341 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NuScale Power Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $522.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. As a group, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

