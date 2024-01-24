Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

