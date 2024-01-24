NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.
NVE Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NVEC opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
