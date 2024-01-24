NVE Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

NVE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVE stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. NVE has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVE

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

