Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

OVLY stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

