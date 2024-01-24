Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

