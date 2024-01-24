Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $971,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 51,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 7,580,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,164. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

