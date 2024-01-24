Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ocugen Stock Performance
Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $136.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.40.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ocugen
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Further Reading
