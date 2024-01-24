OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OFG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 22,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 over the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

