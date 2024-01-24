Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ONB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

