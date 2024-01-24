ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Down 3.3%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.82. 2,003,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,456,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

