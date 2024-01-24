ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.120-4.160 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.