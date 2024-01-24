Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $19,509,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

