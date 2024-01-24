ORG Partners LLC Has $115,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

TSM opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.