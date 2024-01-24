ORG Partners LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

