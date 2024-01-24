ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $454,000.

BATS:OUSA opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

