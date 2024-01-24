ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $220.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $173.49 and a 12-month high of $221.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

