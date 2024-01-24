ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

