ORG Partners LLC Purchases 481 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

