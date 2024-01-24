ORG Partners LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

