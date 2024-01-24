ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $599.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.68. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $489.54 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

