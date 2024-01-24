ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1,169.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $170.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $172.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.