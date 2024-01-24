ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,818 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

