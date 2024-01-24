ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

View Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.