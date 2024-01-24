ORG Partners LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

