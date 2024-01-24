ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $294.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.28. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.