Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Head-To-Head Survey

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Mid Penn Bancorp 17.19% 9.19% 0.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.94 $87.71 million $3.21 10.31 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 2.06 $54.81 million $2.54 9.19

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.10%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

